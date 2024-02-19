Carlson's running will be limited initially this spring following September left ankle surgery, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Carlson was cleared back in December to do some running, but the Cardinals are seemingly planning on a slow ramp-up process for the outfielder in spring training. The 25-year-old shouldn't have trouble being ready to go for Opening Day in late March, though. He projects to begin the season as St. Louis' fourth outfielder.