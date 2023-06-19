Carlson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

With Lars Nootbaar (back) returning from the injured list Monday and manning right field, Carlson finds himself on the bench while Tommy Edman and Brendan Donovan fill out the other two spots in the outfield. Now that St. Louis has all its key hitters healthy again save for Tyler O'Neill (back), Carlson could move into more of a part-time or short-side platoon role.