Carlson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.

Carlson started the first three games of the series versus lefties but went just 1-for-11 with six strikeouts. He'll begin the series finale on the bench as the Nationals send another southpaw, Mitchell Parker, to the hill. Lars Nootbaar was activated from the injured list Monday and will take back his usual spot in right field, while Michael Siani covers center field.