Carlson (knee) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers.
Carlson also sat out of Monday's series opener versus Milwaukee after suffering a left ankle sprain in Sunday night's series finale at Fenway Park. Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar and Tommy Edman will start across the outfield for the Cardinals on Tuesday evening.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Undergoing tests Monday•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Idle Monday with ankle sprain•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Diagnosed with ankle sprain•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Leaves with apparent injury•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Swats second homer•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Pops two-run homer•