Carlson went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Brewers.

Carlson entered this week with just one stolen base on the year, but he's recorded a theft in each of his last two games. That gives him a career-high three steals, though speed remains a lesser part of his game. He also snapped an 0-for-8 skid at the plate Wednesday, and he's now batting .249/.317/.392 with four home runs, 16 RBI, 21 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple in 202 plate appearances.