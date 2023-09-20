Carlson underwent scheduled surgery Wednesday on his left ankle, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The surgeons cleaned out bone spurs from Carlson's troublesome ankle and also performed an arthroscopic repair. The 24-year-old outfielder is expected to be fully recovered by the beginning of spring training in 2024.
