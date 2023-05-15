Carlson will undergo imaging and have his injured left ankle examined by the doctor Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Because the Cardinals were late getting back to St. Louis following a Sunday night game in Boston, Carlson has not had tests on his ankle yet. He's out of the lineup Monday, though, and was walking around the clubhouse "pretty gingerly," per Jones. Carlson is hopeful that his injury remains a day-to-day situation, but more should be known after he's examined.
