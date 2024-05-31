Carlson is starting in right field and batting eighth for Friday's game against the Phillies.
Carlson was originally set to sit Friday, but he was inserted into the lineup after Brendan Donovan was scratched due to neck stiffness. Carlson is hitting .139/.244/.139 since being activated off the injured list due to a left shoulder sprain May 5.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Sitting in second straight game•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Sits against righty•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Reinstated, batting fifth Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Will be activated Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: On verge of activation•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Set to play in outfield Friday•