Cabrera allowed two walks and hit a batter with one strikeout in two innings to earn the save in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Brewers.

Cabrera put two on base with two outs in the ninth inning, but he got a groundout from Christian Yelich to end the threat. This was Cabrera's first save since 2020, but he's been part of the Cardinals' high-leverage mix with 10 holds this year. He's allowed three runs in 10.2 innings in June and now sports a 2.27 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB across 31.2 innings overall. Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos are still likely to see most of the save chances, but both of them covered two innings each in Tuesday's contest to allow Cabrera the opportunity to close Wednesday.