Cabrera (illness) may be reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The left-hander has been on the COVID-19 IL since June 25, and he's poised to rejoin the active roster without requiring a minor-league rehab assignment. Cabrera has a 2.27 ERA, 1.04 WHIK and 26:12 K:BB across 31.2 innings this year and should return to a setup role once activated.