Cabrera has allowed two earned runs on six hits while striking out four and issuing no walks over four innings across four Grapefruit League appearances.

Cabrera also logged 1.1 scoreless innings for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. The southpaw had an up-and-down 2022 with a 4.63 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 44.2 innings, but he still managed to pick up 13 holds. He's likely to make the Cardinals out of camp as a lefty reliever with experience in mid-to-high-leverage usage.