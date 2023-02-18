Cabrera lost his arbitration case Saturday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Cabrera had filed for $1.15 million but will instead receive $950,000. He struggled to a 4.63 ERA and an even worse 5.62 FIP last season, ending the year in the minors.
