Cabrera allowed a run on two hits and struck out one in 1.1 innings, recording a hold in a 3-1 win over the Pirates in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Cabrera allowed a solo home run to Yu Chang in the seventh inning, but that was all the run production the Pirates got in the matinee. Through 23 appearances, Cabrera has yet to allow more than one earned run in any outing this season. He's pitched to a 2.20 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB across 28.2 innings. The southpaw is one of the Cardinals' high-leverage relievers as he's picked up 10 holds, though most save chances have gone to Giovanny Gallegos and Ryan Helsley.