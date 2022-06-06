Cabrera (3-1) earned the win during Sunday's 5-3 victory over the Cubs, allowing one run on two hits and one walk with five strikeouts in four relief innings.

Cabrera relieved starter Adam Wainwright in the eighth and surrendered a run on back-to-back doubles to fall in line for the loss, but St. Louis rallied and manager Oliver Marmol stuck with the lefty the rest of the way. The 25-year-old fired 41 of 58 pitches for strikes with an impressive 10 of the swinging variety and should continue to see high-leverage innings out of St. Louis' bullpen with a 2.16 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 26:9 K:BB.