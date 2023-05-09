Cabrera (1-0) allowed a hit and two walks while striking out one in 1.1 innings, earning the win Monday versus the Cubs.

Cabrera was the first reliever in after a short outing from Miles Mikolas. Cabrera did his job well, and the Cardinals pulled ahead while he was in the game, giving him his first win of the season. The southpaw has seen mostly low-leverage spots so far, but he's also picked up two holds in his last five outings, which suggests he may be working his way up the leverage ladder. He has a 2.51 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB through 14.1 innings this season.