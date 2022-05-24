Cabrera (2-1) walked one in a scoreless and hitless inning, earning the extra-inning win over the Blue Jays on Monday.

Cabrera handled the 10th inning with relative ease, and Paul Goldschmidt won it for the Cardinals with a walkoff grand slam. There's been some ups and downs for Cabrera in May, but he's posted a 3.00 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across nine innings this month. Overall, the southpaw has a 2.50 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 13:6 K:BB and five holds in 17 appearances spanning 18 innings. Four of the five earned runs he's allowed have come on solo home runs -- he only surrendered three homers in 71 outings last season, so this is likely an anomaly.