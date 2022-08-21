Cabrera (4-2) retired both batters he faced to earn the win Saturday over the Diamondbacks.

Cabrera got the last two outs of the fifth inning after another inefficient start from Dakota Hudson. The win was Cabrera's first since June 5. He's pitched five times in August, keeping runs off the board in four of those outings aside from a four-run disaster in Colorado on Aug. 11. The lefty reliever has a 3.51 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 32:18 K:BB through 41 innings this year, adding one save, 12 holds and a blown save through 36 appearances. He continues to see high-leverage work, though Ryan Helsley (personal) and Giovanny Gallegos are still ahead of Cabrera for save chances.