Cabrera (1-1) allowed a run on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning, taking the loss Monday versus the Rangers.

Cabrera couldn't keep the game tied in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving up a walk-off single to Nathaniel Lowe. Things have gone sideways for Cabrera since the start of May -- he's allowed nine runs with a 10:11 K:BB over his last 11.1 innings. The southpaw has mostly seen low-leverage assignments while posting a 4.70 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 29:14 K:BB over 23 innings this season. He's added three holds and a blown save.