The Cardinals recalled Graceffo from Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
Graceffo registered his first major-league win last week with five innings of one-run ball out of the bullpen in the second game of a doubleheader against the Reds. He will be available in long relief again for the Cardinals on Monday.
