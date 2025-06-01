Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Saturday after Graceffo was optioned to Triple-A Memphis that the righty could be used in a multi-inning relief role, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

All four of Graceffo's appearances this season at Memphis have been as a starting pitcher, but all nine outings in the majors in 2025 have come in relief. While the team hasn't committed to a permanent move to the bullpen for Graceffo, it's the role he'll work in for now. The 25-year-old has posted a 7.47 ERA and 13:4 K:BB over 15.2 frames with the big club this season.