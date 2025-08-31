Crooks is starting behind the plate and batting eighth Sunday against the Reds.

The 24-year-old will make the first start of his MLB career after being called up by the Cardinals on Friday. It technically won't be his MLB debut, however, since he entered as a defensive replacement without receiving an at-bat in Friday's contest. Crooks is one of St. Louis' top prospects and posted a .272/.336/.437 slash line with 14 homers in 99 games for Triple-A Memphis this year.