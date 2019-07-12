Cardinals' John Gant: Excelling in high-leverage duty
Gant ranks 13th among relievers in opponents' wOBA (min. 100 batters faced) through the first half of the season.
Gant slots in ahead of the likes of Aroldis Chapman and Ken Giles on this particular leaderboard, and directly behind Liam Hendriks and Emilio Pagan. The right-hander has boosted his K-rate by four percentage points to 23.5 percent, while lowering his HR/9 to 0.60 -- no easy task in today's environment. However, it does not appear as though he will see regular save chances so long as Carlos Martinez is healthy and active. Gant was struck on the leg by a line drive July 4 but ended up pitching three days later in the Cardinals' final game before the All-Star break.
