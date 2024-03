King has allowed five runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out two over three Grapefruit League innings.

King's already a long-shot for high-leverage work, and his early results in spring won't help his cause. The southpaw is a groundball specialist who saw some late-inning work with 12 holds in 35 appearances between the Rangers and the Cardinals last season. He'll need to show solid control and limit opponents to weak contact to have success.