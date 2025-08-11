King (oblique) could begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis as soon as Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

King threw a bullpen session at approximately 70 percent effort last Thursday and was scheduled for a full-effort bullpen session Saturday. As long as he bounces back from those throwing sessions with no issues, he'll be cleared for rehab games. The lefty reliever is first eligible for activation from the 15-day injured list Friday, and he has a good chance to return that day.