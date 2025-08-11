Cardinals' John King: Rehab assignment imminent
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
King (oblique) could begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis as soon as Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
King threw a bullpen session at approximately 70 percent effort last Thursday and was scheduled for a full-effort bullpen session Saturday. As long as he bounces back from those throwing sessions with no issues, he'll be cleared for rehab games. The lefty reliever is first eligible for activation from the 15-day injured list Friday, and he has a good chance to return that day.
More News
-
Cardinals' John King: Lands on IL with oblique strain•
-
Cardinals' John King: Exits appearance with side injury•
-
Cardinals' John King: Relegated to low-leverage role•
-
Cardinals' John King: Settles with St. Louis•
-
Cardinals' John King: Stuck with third loss•
-
Cardinals' John King: Handed loss Monday•