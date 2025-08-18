King (oblique) tossed a scoreless inning Saturday in his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Memphis, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

As long as he bounces back well, King should be activated from the 15-day injured list at some point during the Cardinals' Aug. 18-to-24 road trip. The lefty reliever has been sidelined since late July with a left oblique strain.