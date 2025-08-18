Cardinals' John King: Return imminent
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
King (oblique) tossed a scoreless inning Saturday in his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Memphis, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
As long as he bounces back well, King should be activated from the 15-day injured list at some point during the Cardinals' Aug. 18-to-24 road trip. The lefty reliever has been sidelined since late July with a left oblique strain.
More News
-
Cardinals' John King: Aims for rehab games this weekend•
-
Cardinals' John King: Rehab assignment imminent•
-
Cardinals' John King: Lands on IL with oblique strain•
-
Cardinals' John King: Exits appearance with side injury•
-
Cardinals' John King: Relegated to low-leverage role•
-
Cardinals' John King: Settles with St. Louis•