King (1-0) allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out one over one inning to earn the win Sunday over the Phillies.

King also took a blown save after allowing the Phillies to tie the game in the eighth inning, but the Cardinals quickly retook the lead in their half of the frame. Over 16 appearances with St. Louis, King has posted a 1.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 8:4 K:BB and seven holds across 15 innings. He's at a 4.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB through 33.2 innings overall when accounting for his time with the Rangers. While he's seen some high-leverage work with the Cardinals, he's unlikely to be in the mix to close games with both Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos healthy.