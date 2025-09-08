King (back) will throw a live batting practice session Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

King will face fellow rehabbers Nolan Arenado (shoulder) and Brendan Donovan (groin), among others. The lefty reliever hasn't made an appearance in the majors since late July, first because of an oblique strain and later due to a mid-back strain. King will likely require at least one rehab appearance before being activated from the 15-day injured list.