Romero picked up the save in Wednesday's 6-4 win over Pittsburgh, allowing one run on two hits while striking out three over two innings.

Romero entered the contest with a two-run lead in the bottom of the eighth and pitched a 1-2-3 inning. He returned in the ninth and allowed one run on two hits, but was still able to escape with his third save of the season. The left-handed reliever has now converted each of his last three save attempts and has still allowed only one home run in his 2023 campaign. He currently holds a 17:1 K:BB through nine Augusts appearances.