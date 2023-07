Romero (1-0) walked one and struck out three over two scoreless and hitless innings to earn the extra-inning win over the White Sox on Sunday.

Romero was charged with three runs (two earned) in one inning in his previous appearance, but he was sharper Sunday. He pitched the ninth inning and stayed in for the 10th after the Cardinals gained the lead. Romero has a 3.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB through 12.1 major-league innings this season.