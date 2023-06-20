Hicks picked up the save in Monday's 8-6 victory over Washington, allowing one hit during a scoreless inning. He struck out one and did not record a walk.

With Ryan Helsley (forearm) on the injured list, Hicks has locked down saves in three consecutive days. The flamethrowing right-hander started his career as a closer, but he struggled to stay healthy and had been limited to set-up duties when available. Nonetheless, Hicks is healthy now and has a clear path to late-inning opportunities, so he should be rostered in basically every fantasy format. Giovanny Gallegos figures to get some ninth-inning work with Helsley unavailable too, but it appears to be Hicks' job to lose for now.