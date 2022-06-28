Hicks (forearm) is scheduled to make one-inning rehab appearances Tuesday and Wednesday with Triple-A Memphis, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Pitching on back-to-back days likely represents the final checkpoint Hicks will need to hit in his recovery from a right forearm strain before the Cardinals likely bring him back from the 15-day injured list during this weekend's series in Philadelphia. Hicks had started or served as a bulk reliever in each of his first nine appearances of the season with the big club prior to landing on the shelf May 26, but he's slated to work as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen once he's activated.