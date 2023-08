Winn had his contract selected by the Cardinals on Thursday.

Winn will join the major-league roster with 45 days remaining in the regular season. The team's top prospect has produced a .283 batting average with 17 homers, 60 RBI, 97 runs and 17 stolen bases over 104 games with Triple-A Memphis this year. With Lars Nootbaar (abdomen) being placed on the 10-day injured list, Winn will replace him with St. Louis.