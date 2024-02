Winn didn't participate during batting practice Wednesday and Thursday due to tightness in his upper body, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatchreports.

The 21-year-old still went through all other drills and could resume swinging as early as Friday, so the injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern. Still, the Cardinals don't have much depth at shortstop with Winn and top backup Tommy Edman (wrist) banged up early in camp.