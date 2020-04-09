Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Encouraging signs before pause
Carpenter had some encouraging at-bats over the last two Grapefruit League games before spring training was suspended, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Hummel notes Carpenter drew three walks and slugged an opposite-field home run off the Mets' Jacob deGrom in his last five plate appearances before play was paused. The round tripper was especially noteworthy, not only because it came against a two-time Cy Young award winner, but because the veteran had been focusing on hitting the ball the other way all spring after frequently falling victim to the shift during a 2019 season in which he hit just .226. Hummel also reports Carpenter appeared to be much more confident this spring despite hitting just .235 (4-for-17) during eight Grapefruit League contests, and that the 34-year-old should have a chance to see more standard defensive alignments as a No. 2 hitter whenever projected leadoff man and stolen-base threat Kolten Wong gets on base ahead of him.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Slugs first spring homer•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Confirmed for Monday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Returning to lineup Monday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Could return this weekend•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Checks out fine after workout•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Profiles: Few flaws for Gore
It's hard to find as sure a thing from a starting pitcher prospect as Mackenzie Gore, especially...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Scoop Bundy
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Target McKay
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Prospect Profiles: Adell on the way
Just turned 21, Jo Adell has tools that could turn him into a first-round player in Fantasy.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.