Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hit parade continues Monday
Carpenter went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and two runs in a win over the Royals on Monday.
Carpenter's second consecutive three-hit tally finally vaulted his average back up over the Mendoza Line for the first time since April 7, when it actually sat at an even .200. The veteran infielder's six-game heater consists of a .542 average, seven doubles, Monday's homer, four RBI, two walks and and five runs, and Carpenter is also making hard contact at a whopping 68.2-percent clip during that stretch.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Collects three more hits•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Keeps improving at plate Friday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Chips in three hits Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hitting seventh Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sits again Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sitting again Saturday•
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...