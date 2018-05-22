Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hit parade continues Monday

Carpenter went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and two runs in a win over the Royals on Monday.

Carpenter's second consecutive three-hit tally finally vaulted his average back up over the Mendoza Line for the first time since April 7, when it actually sat at an even .200. The veteran infielder's six-game heater consists of a .542 average, seven doubles, Monday's homer, four RBI, two walks and and five runs, and Carpenter is also making hard contact at a whopping 68.2-percent clip during that stretch.