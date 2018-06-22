Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hits 13th home run
Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Thursday against the Brewers.
Carpenter took the first offering of the game from left-hander Brent Suter out of the park to straightaway center field for his 13th home run of the season. He entered the game slugging just .383 with three home runs in 47 at-bats against southpaws this season, though he has seen the ball well of late with five home runs in his past seven games. After a concerning April, Carpenter has hit 10 home runs between May and June.
