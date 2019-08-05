Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hits leadoff in return
Carpenter (foot) went 1-for-5 in a loss to the Athletics on Sunday, his first game back from the injured list.
Carpenter started at third base and slotted into his familiar leadoff spot in the order, but as his final line indicates, he wasn't able to generate much in the way of production. The veteran mostly scuffled at the plate during his extended rehab assignment as well, so concerns about whether he'll be able to salvage his season in any appreciable way abound at this point. Factoring in Sunday's production, Carpenter's season line sits at .215/.319/.369, with all three components sitting at their lowest points since his initial seven-game big-league cup of coffee in 2011.
