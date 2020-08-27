site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Late lineup addition
RotoWire Staff
Carpenter will bat sixth and start at third base Wednesday against the Royals, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Carpenter was originally set to be on the bench, but he'll join the starting nine with Dexter Fowler sitting out the game in protest of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake.
