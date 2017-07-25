Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Leading off Tuesday

Carpenter (quadriceps) is starting at first base and leading off Tuesday against the Rockies.

He missed one game with leg cramps, but is back in the mix against righty Jon Gray. Carpenter is hitting .299/.427/.504 with four home runs and 30 runs in his last 40 games.

