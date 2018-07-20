Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Leads off second half with 20th homer

Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Cubs on Thursday.

Carpenter essentially started the second half of the season the way he ended the first, namely, leaving the yard for a third straight game. In what is now a two-month-plus tear at the plate, the 32-year-old has boosted his once anemic .558 OPS to .909, which qualifies as the 16th-highest in all of baseball.