site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-matt-carpenter-not-starting-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Carpenter isn't in Wednesday's lineup against the Royals.
Carpenter has reached base in each of the past three contests, but he's largely struggled late in the season. Tommy Edman will start at third base Wednesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read