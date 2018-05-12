Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sitting again Saturday

Carpenter is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres.

Carpenter also hit the bench Friday with left-hander Eric Lauer on the mound for San Diego, but righty Tyson Ross is pitching Saturday, so it's unlikely to be a matchup decision. The Cardinals' veteran infielder has yet to find any consistency this season and is 3-for-25 with 11 strikeouts in the month of May. Hopefully a couple days out of the lineup can help the 32-year-old get back on track.