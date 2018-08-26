Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Swats four doubles

Carpenter went 4-for-5 with four doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-3 blowout win in Colorado.

Carpenter has given opposing pitcher's nightmares since the start of the second half and Sunday's four-double performance was no exception. The 32-year-old now has 38 doubles and 34 homers this season with 87 runs scored. Carpenter continues pushing St. Louis towards the postseason as he strengthens his MVP candidacy.