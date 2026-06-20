Cardinals' Matt Svanson: Rediscovering 2025 form

Svanson has yielded just one hit and has a 6:1 K:BB over eight scoreless innings since being recalled from Triple-A Memphis.

Svanson was optioned to Memphis in May after posting an 8.77 ERA and 26:15 K:BB over 25.2 innings. He tossed 5.2 scoreless frames at the Cardinals' top minor-league affiliate and has carried that momentum over in his return to the majors. Svanson has been used mostly in low-leverage situations since being recalled, but with the way he's pitched he could move back up in the bullpen hierarchy.