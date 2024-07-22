Siani went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 6-2 win over Atlanta.

Siani has opened the second half 4-for-10 with three steals and five strikeouts over three games. The outfielder is better known as a defensive ace, but if he can get his bat going, he offers some appeal as a speed threat in deeper fantasy formats. Siani is slashing .235/.273/.309 with two home runs, 13 thefts, 14 RBI and 30 runs scored through 225 plate appearances.