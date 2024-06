Siani (ribs) will start in center field and bat ninth in Monday's game versus Atlanta.

Siani left Saturday's 9-4 win over the Giants with sore ribs and didn't play in Sunday's 5-3 win in the series finale, but the day off was all he needed to shake off the injury. The 24-year-old outfielder and his teammates will match up against Atlanta right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach on Monday.