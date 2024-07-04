site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Michael Siani: Out against left-hander
RotoWire Staff
Siani is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game in Pittsburgh.
With southpaw Martin Perez on the hill for the Pirates, the left-handed hitting Siani will begin the contest on the bench. Switch-hitter Dylan Carlson will patrol center field for the Cardinals.
