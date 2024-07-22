Siani is absent from the lineup for Monday's game in Pittsburgh.
Siani started all three games of St. Louis' weekend series in Atlanta, but he'll begin the series opener versus the Pirates on the bench. Lars Nootbaar will slide over to center field, while Alec Burleson will play right field, Willson Contreras will serve as the designated hitter and Pedro Pages will start at catcher.
