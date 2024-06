Siani (ribs) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against San Francisco.

X-rays on Siani's ribs came back negative after he left Saturday's 9-4 win following a diving catch, but the Cardinals will err on the side of caution and hold him out of Sunday's series finale. Brendan Donovan, Dylan Carlson and Alec Burleson will serve as St. Louis' starting outfielders while Siani sits.