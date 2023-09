The Cardinals claimed Siani off waivers from the Reds on Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Memphis, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Siani was DFA'd by Cincinnati on Thursday in order to make room on the roster for Hunter Renfroe and Harrison Bader, and he'll now join a division rival in St. Louis. The 24-year-old outfielder is slashing .228/.344/.354 across 454 plate appearances in Triple-A this season.